If you've been craving more Yakuza action on the Switch, Dave The Diver will be getting a DLC crossover with Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Dave The Diver: Ichiban's Holiday will be launching for Nintendo Switch on April 2025.

Here's the official description, and you can check out the trailer above which shows off all sorts of action, including some beat 'em up fun.

Kasuga Ichiban... in the Blue Hole?! Ichiban and bartender of the "Survive Bar" visit the Blue Hole for a relaxing holiday... But trouble always seems to find Ichiban. Join Ichiban and the Blue Hole crew for a wild ride in DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban's Holiday DLC! Coming soon in April, 2025!

In case you missed it, Dave The Diver was released in 2023 and was considered one of the greats of the year. Here on Nintendo Life, we awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. It's also received some interesting DLC updates previously including Godzilla, Guilty Gear and more.

As for Yakuza, Sega actually released Yakuza Kiwami on the Switch last year in October and you can download it now from the eShop.