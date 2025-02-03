The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony has come and gone, with the likes of Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and even The Beatles bagging some of the coveted gongs.

What we're particularly interested in, however, is the 'Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media' category. This year, it was won by composer Winifred Phillips for Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, the 2024 remake from Digital Eclipse.

Beating out Star Wars: Outlaws, God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Phillips noted that she felt "totally blown away" by the result in a backstage interview and called it "a highlight of my career". She also stated that "the team at Digital Eclipse were just so inspiring to work with".

Released on 23rd May 2024, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is a full remake of the original 1981 classic, with Digital Eclipse introducing a bevy of quality-of-life improvements alongside vastly updated visuals and, of course, a Grammy Award-winning soundtrack. We awarded the game a score of 8/10 and said that it would be "a real gift" for genre newbies to have it be their first old-school dungeon crawler.

Winifred Phillips is no stranger to the video game industry, and has previously composed the soundtracks for LittleBigPlanet 3, Assassin's Creed III: Liberation, God of War, Homefront: The Revolution, and more.