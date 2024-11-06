Nintendo has released its Q&A transcription for the recent financial briefing, and it contains a rather humorous interaction between an investor and legendary creator Shigeru Miyamoto in which the former calls Miyamoto a "genius". To his face.

Naturally, given Miyamoto's tendency to view his accomplishments with a humble attitude, he was quick to dispute such a lofty label. Although the Google translation for the Q&A may be a bit iffy (an officially translation will likely land later this week), he essentially notes how employees who listen to his annual company lecture are surprised at how "normal" he really is.

Here's the Google translated excerpt:

Q: Please tell me about the succession plan in terms of creativity. From the outside, it seems that Miyamoto-san is a genius, which is why he continues to create hits. I think it is difficult to convey the essence of game development, so what kind of methods do you use to achieve this? I would like to know if the essence of Miyamoto-san's creative thinking is being successfully passed down within the company. Miyamoto: You used the word "genius" in your question, but after my annual lectures for about 100-200 new employees and mid-career employees, I often hear people say, "I wondered what kind of person Miyamoto was, but I was relieved to find out that he was actually a normal person," so I think I'm a pretty normal person. I think it would be more fun if I didn't have to work, so if I do work, I think about how to do it as efficiently as possible, and if I'm doing the same job, it's easier to make the next job if it's a hit, so I always think about how to make it more of a hit. In my annual lectures, I also talk about these kinds of creative worries.

Yeah, that last paragraph is a bit all over the place, but we kind of see what he's getting at. Either way, it seems Miyamoto isn't quite comfortable with being called a genius, and we can definitely imagine him pulling a rather sheepish grin in response to the question.

Although he's taken more of a backseat in recent years with game creation, MIyamoto is still a significant driving force for Nintendo, lending a hand in the creation of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Super Nintendo World theme parks.