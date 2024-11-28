Following Nintendo's recent investigation into the Switch "pirate" James 'Archbox' Williams, the video game giant is now reportedly seeking "new targets".

As highlighted by Stephen Totilo of Game File, the company doesn't appear to be done with the SwitchPirates subreddit just yet:

"Nintendo of America (NOA) said its investigation of Switch modder James “Archbox” Williams has given it new targets. They include a SwitchPirates subreddit with some 200,000 members"

In court last week, Nintendo said it had become "aware of multiple other online actors who appeared to have a role in the Pirate Shops".

It's now seeking approval from the court to subpoena business records from multiple internet domains and sites like Reddit, Github, and Discord to track down Williams' possible associates.

Here's exactly what it had to say about the SwitchPirates subreddit:

"Nintendo has reason to believe that other accounts active in the SwitchPirates community may also have been controlled by Defendant, or else reflect other individuals who have worked alongside Defendant."

Nintendo of America believes identifying such people would allow it to take further action to pursue infringement claims.

