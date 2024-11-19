Square Enix is on a roll with its HD-2D releases, so what could potentially follow after it's done with Dragon Quest's Erdrick Trilogy?

Speaking to Inverse recently about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, the game's producer Masaaki Hayasaka said he would "love" to see Final Fantasy VI make a return, as it was actually referenced while developing Octopath Traveler (Square's first HD-2D title).

“It’s not that we have concrete plans for this, but personally I would have to say Final Fantasy VI. Octopath Traveler—the first HD-2D title—was developed while referencing FFVI, as it had the highest quality pixel art. I would love to see how the game we referenced would look with the HD-2D art style.

"Because this art style itself was created while referencing such titles, it’s highly compatible with games originally made using pixel art. This compatibility is probably why people feel this style is a match made in heaven with these types of remakes."

Apart from Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest III, Square Enix has also released games like Octopath Traveler 2, TRIANGLE STRATEGY and Live A Live.

