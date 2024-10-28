The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's N64 library is home to a couple of weird little bugs that keep us on our toes as we play through some of the cartridge classics. Last week, we noticed a weird speed issue in the recently added Banjo-Tooie, and now we have another, this time from Super Mario 64.

As pointed out on Twitter by the fountain of all obscure Mario knowledge, @MarioBrothBlog, the European expansion pack is home to a bug that results in some weird typos on select level names.

According to Mario Broth, both 'Cool, Cool Mountain' and 'Big Boo's Haunt' are susceptible to the bug, with 'O' and 'U' lettering being swapped if you switch between levels enough. That means, with a handful of level swaps, your pause screen might be greeted with 'Cool, Cuol Mountain,' 'Cool, Cool Muuntain,' or 'Big Boo's Haont'. Weird.

The European Nintendo Switch Online version of Super Mario 64 contains an exceedingly bizarre bug where Cool, Cool Mountain and Big Boo's Haunt will occasionally randomly swap O's and U's between each other, becoming "Cool, Cool Muuntain" and "Big Boo's Haont". pic.twitter.com/Emh9MbPbpk October 26, 2024

What's weirder still is that nobody seems to know what's causing the bug in the first place. Sure, it's hardly a game-changer and we can't see Nintendo rushing to patch it in a hurry, but it's another quirk of the NSO N64 library, all the same.

Now just wait for the speedrunning community to find a way to use this misspelling to shave milliseconds off a complete run...