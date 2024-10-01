Nintendo Life Monolith Soft
Image: Nintendo Life / Monolith Soft

The talented Japanese developer Monolith Soft is this week celebrating its 25th anniversary as a video game company!

It started in 1999 under Namco with the team starting out with the release of the role-playing game Xenosaga Episode I for the PlayStation 2 in 2002. A year later it released the GameCube exclusive series Baten Kaitos, which eventually spawned a prequel in 2006.

This led to Nintendo's ownership of the developer in 2007, which saw the release of titles like Disaster: Day of Crisis and the birth of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, which continued the legacy of the Xeno RPG series.

Nowadays, apart from the Xenoblade Chronicles games, Monolith also plays a major role in the development of key Nintendo titles - offering support for series like The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing.

It most recently helped out with the 2023 hit The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - working on the design, programming and graphics. In the same year, it also released some DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Fans have come together on social media to celebrate Monolith Soft's significant milestone. Here's a handful of messages:

How many Monolith Soft games have you played over the past 25 years? Let us know in the comments.

[source x.com]