The Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Studio Ghibli-inspired Kickstarter Bura: The Way the Wind Blows - A Corzy Adventure by Tiny Meow Studio has surpassed its $20,000 funding goal Switch and multiple other platforms.

The Croatian studio's aim is to launch it on PC in Q1 2025, with a Nintendo release (factoring in porting and obtaining approvals) targeting Q4 2025. Here's a bit about what you can expect from this upcoming release:

Bura: The Way the Wind Blows is a cozy adventure game about growing up and connecting with the world around you.

Inspired by the old Adriatic folklore tales and deep messages by the Studio Ghibli movies, Bura: The Way the Wind Blows blends fun exploration of nature and its spirits with nostalgic feelings you have forgotten in this busy life. This game is very special to us, as it represents nearly lost traditional ways of living by the sea. It allows you to unwind from your everyday life and dive into a magical world full of spirits you’ve never seen - and most importantly - experience the Pomalo way of life. Pomalo captures the essence of the living on the Dalmatian coast in one word. Literal meaning of the word is “a little bit”, but for Croats, it is so much more. It means: Take it easy. Relax. Don't stress. No problem.

