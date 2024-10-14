Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Developer Bithell Games and publisher Big Fan (a subsidiary of Devolver Digital) have announced TRON: Catalyst, a new isometric action game speeding onto Switch in 2025.

Unlike last year's great visual novel TRON: Identity (also from Bithell Games, we might add), Catalyst is all about the action. You play as Exo, a powerful program with a knack for time loops who sets out on a mission to protect a Grid in distress.

The combat seems to follow one of two paths as Exo takes on her overlords both by foot and Light Cycle. Judging by the above reveal trailer, the close-quarters combat will see you bouncing your Disc against foes, while the more high-octane style plays out in classic Snake action — oh TRON, never change.

You can check out the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

Dynamic Combat System

Battle a legion of fearsome enemy programs in melee and ranged combat, both on-foot and while riding a Light Cycle. Master advanced techniques like parrying and Disc kicks to gain the upper hand, while exploring the Arq Grid and collecting Data Shards to upgrade your code base with new abilities. Immersive New Story

Dive into an original TRON storyline. Meet the programs of the Arq Grid, uncover their secrets and fight to survive in a chase across the city and outlands.

Playing as Exo, a courier working in this grid’s capital city, your life is turned upside down when a mysterious package explodes, granting you powers beyond any program’s normal function. With the Arq Grid’s ruthless ‘peacekeepers’ in hot pursuit, you’ll unlock the mysteries of this grid, and learn what kind of hero it needs you to become. Exploit The Glitch

The Arq Grid is losing stability. Glitches roll back the clock, catching the world in a series of system level time loops… and only you can see them. Utilize Exo’s unique ability to uncover secret areas and shortcuts, and influence the factions jostling for control over the Arq Grid. Authentic World of TRON

Explore the neon-lit streets of the Arq Grid on foot or Light Cycle, and navigate your way through the intriguing – often dangerous – characters that inhabit this high-stakes world. Travel through a diverse Grid filled with intriguing stories within a budding revolution all set to an immersive soundtrack from composer Dan Le Sac (TRON: Identity).



We still don't have a precise release date for this one at the moment outside of some point next year, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months. Hey, maybe it'll end up helping to wash the taste of TRON: Ares out of our mouths.