It's remarkable how quickly time goes, isn't it? One minute you're stuffing your face with Easter eggs, and the next you're hanging up Christmas lights while whistling 'Fairytale of New York'.

If you happen to be feeling the festive spirit a bit early this year, then you might want to keep an eye out for The Legend of Santa, a 2D platformer that, according to a handful of Steam reviews, seems to be pretty decent.

The only thing that's ringing a few alarm bells in our mind is that it's basically a reskinned Super Mario Bros. 3. Like, it's practically identical from a mechanical standpoint. You control Santa through a variety of Christmas-themed levels: you can jump on enemies, punch blocks, and shoot out chunks of coal when you gain the relevant power-up.

The thing is though... if it works, it works. Looking at the above trailer, it certainly doesn't look like a bad game; in fact, we could see us having a blast with this in the run up to Christmas. We just think it's hilarious how similar it is to a bonafide classic Mario title from the NES. And how about that name, too..? Ringing any sleigh bells?

The Legend of Santa will launch on the Switch eShop later this month on 28th October 2024.