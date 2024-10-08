Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

The 3D platformer BAKERU, which was recently released in the West, will be getting a physical release on the Switch. This hard copy of the game for the hybrid platform will arrive next year on 25th February 2025. Pre-orders are now live in select locations.

If you end up ordering on the UK/EU online store, you'll also receive a special double-sided A3 poster. Take a look below:

"We’re excited to share that our partner Spike Chunsoft, Inc. today announced the Japan-esque Wild Action game BAKERU will be released as a physical edition for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on 25th February 2025. BAKERU is developed by Good-Feel, with Etsunobu Ebisu as producer and Tadanori Tsukawaki as director."

Order on the Spike Chunsoft UK/EU Online Stores to get a Double-Sided A3 Poster!



On a related note, Bakeru is still unavailable digitally in select locations around the globe. Spike Chunsoft previously released a statement, mentioning how it was "urgently working on resolving this" and would provide an update when it's back on the store.

You can also check out our review of Bakeru. We called it a sweet, snappy and satisfying linear 3D platformer.