The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will feature all sorts of familiar faces and recently Nintendo detailed one of the classic recurring characters in the series, who has now been about for over two decades. Warning, possible spoilers ahead...

Right, with the warning out of the way, the character we're talking about here is the one and only Dampé, who originally got his start as the graveyard keeper in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Since then he's featured in multiple other Zelda titles including the Switch remake of Link's Awakening - where he was responsible for crafting chambers.

It seems in Zelda's new adventure, Dampé will take on the role of an engineer who can craft Automatons. These are wind-up like creatures that can unleash their own "unique effects" in the game world. Here is this returning character in all his glory:

"The Automatons created by the engineer Dampé unleash their own unique effects once Zelda winds them up!"

Along with Automatons, Zelda can also call on the assistance of Tri (a mysterious fairy) and the Tri Rod which can be used to create echoes (copies of objects, enemies and other items located in the game environment) to solve puzzles, defeat enemies and overcome obstacles. This same item can also be used to bind things together.