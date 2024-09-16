Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

NIS America has released a free demo for its upcoming action RPG REYNATIS ahead of the game's full release on 27th September 2024.

The demo is available via the Switch eShop and will showcase the game's opening chapters as you take on the roles of Marin Kirizumi and Sari Nishijima.





Full game coming September 27, 2024 to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Steam.



To support the announcement, NIS America has also released a short blurb detailing the main protagonists. Let's check it out:

Marin Kirizumi

Marin is a 19-year-old college student. He came into his magic at the age of 14, after a car accident put him on the verge of death. Since then, he has grown up surrounded by oppression, unable to live freely due to being a wizard. In order to free himself from this oppression and obtain freedom, he aims to become the "strongest wizard that no one can defeat." To do so, he travels to Shibuya, following the words left behind by his father.

Sari Nishijima

Previously a police officer. She was attacked and seriously injured by a monster in Shibuya during the spring of 2021. She awakened as a replica while on the verge of death, and soon joined the M.E.A. Now, she works as an officer of the M.E.A.'s Magic Task Force. Those around her seek to use her image for recruitment, but she is opposed to this role.

So, if you're interested in REYNATIS but not necessarily convinced by the trailers so far, then it might be wise to give the demo a shot (at least until we provide our review later in the month, that is!).