This week marks the return of Mickey Mouse in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - a 3D platformer that originally made its debut on the Nintendo Wii.
The new 'Rebrushed' version of the game has now arrived and the reviews are in. Here on Nintendo Life, we've given the game eight out of ten stars and called it a welcome return for one of Mickey's most memorable adventures.
"We’d recommend this to anyone looking for a big-budget 3D platformer that does things a little differently from the genre norms, and of course to anyone who considers themselves an avid Disney fan."