Epic Mickey
Image: THQ Nordic, Disney

This week marks the return of Mickey Mouse in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - a 3D platformer that originally made its debut on the Nintendo Wii.

The new 'Rebrushed' version of the game has now arrived and the reviews are in. Here on Nintendo Life, we've given the game eight out of ten stars and called it a welcome return for one of Mickey's most memorable adventures.

"We’d recommend this to anyone looking for a big-budget 3D platformer that does things a little differently from the genre norms, and of course to anyone who considers themselves an avid Disney fan."

So, what did other critics have to say about this release?

Pure Xbox - 8/10

"We're really impressed by just how much effort has gone into this remake (especially the new visuals), and although it's arguably a bit too pricey at launch, there's definitely fun to be had with this one if you're a Disney fan or just a fan of platforming games in general."

Nintendo World Report - 7.5/10

"This is and always has been a game that will appeal to a very specific combo of 3D platforming and Disney fans, but for that audience it remains a flawed but charming trip into the forgotten past."

Nintendo Everything - Thumbs Up

"While the Switch version of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has some performance issues that do put a slight damper on the experience, not even an unreliable framerate and long load times are enough to ruin this incredible platforming adventure."

Games Radar - 3.5/5

"Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed updates a 2010 Wii classic for a new generation, somehow packing in even more nostalgia and twisted Disney references than ever before. An engaging story, gorgeous visuals, and bags of charm make it well worth the wait, despite some technical hitches and gameplay frustrations that detract from its undeniable potential."

Push Square - 7/10

"Epic Mickey is still an enjoyable platformer with impeccable artistic talent driving it. The repetitive combat and exploration remains, but the Rebrushed updates go some way to remedying those shortcomings."

If you're still not sure if this game is right for you, there's also a demo you can download from the Switch eShop.

Will you be adding this title to your Switch collection? What are your own thoughts so far? As always, let us know in the comments.