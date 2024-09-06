When ex-President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé, showed off a portion of his N64 collection on social media, we suspect he probably wasn't anticipating a wave of offers from potential buyers.

Alas, that's exactly what happened. Reggie has remained fairly active on social media since his departure from Nintendo in 2019 (!!), and attracts quite a bit of attention whenever he posts something Nintendo-related. At the end of August, he posted an image of a box containing a selection of N64 cartridges with the caption "Found part of my ⁦Nintendo 64 collection! Reorganizing it all! wonder what hidden gems I have here!" This was swiftly followed by an amusing offer from user 'Omni' @InfernoOmni, who said "I'll buy the whole tub for $7".

ill buy the whole tub for $7 — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) August 29, 2024

The thing is, when Reggie presented a much more lucrative purchase price of $70,000 (with the added benefit of his signature on all of the cartridges), he received more replies that seemingly offered monetary support to Omni.

The first came from @CovfefeChan, who said "OMNI ILL CASH APP YOU RN", with @zperretta then responding to offer their support by stating "Would chip in ngl".

Others then chipped into the conversation to urge Omni to proceed with the purchase, with statements such as "Omni don't fumble" and "Holy Omni u cant back down now" garnering attention and likes across the board.



Reggie's collection, while seemingly not complete from the image alone, does contain come notable bangers such as Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Conker's Day Fur Day, and GoldenEye 007. We reckon owning any of these with Reggie's signature adorned on the cartridge would be a pretty awesome addition to anybody's collection. Only time will tell if Reggie and Omni seal the deal.