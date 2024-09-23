Developer PlatinumGames has gained full ownership of the trademark for The Wonderful 101 from Nintendo after a document was spotted detailing the transfer.

The document in question was picked up by Joseki100 on Reddit and relayed by the folks over at VGC, and details a transfer and registration of the trademark taking place earlier this month on 9th September 2024.

PlatinumGames had previously owned the trademark for the remastered version of The Wonderful 101 specifically alongside an accompanying platformer known as The Wonderful One: After School Hero. Nintendo, meanwhile, owned the trademark to the original release of The Wonderful 101.

It's unclear whether PlatinumGames has any plans to continue producing games under the 'Wonderful 101' name, but regardless, it would have to do so without the guidance of original director Hideki Kamiya. Kamiya left PlatinumGames in October 2023, revealing that "the direction the company was heading in was different from my beliefs as a developer".

In addition to The Wonderful 101, Kamiya is known for the creation of the Bayonetta franchise, Okami, and Sol Cresta. He also served as a supervisor on the Switch exclusive action title Astral Chain.