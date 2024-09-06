In case you missed it, Bugs Bunny and the rest of his crew are coming to Switch on 27th September in Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports.
This new title by Game Mill features four classic sports including "basketball, soccer, golf and tennis" and nine iconic Looney Tunes chracters, each with their own talents. Apart from Bugs, there's Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Taz, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.
This sports collection also comes loaded with various levels from the Looney Universe including Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn, Foghorn’s Farm, Road Runner’s Canyon, Whispering Woods, Martian Command Center and Granny’s House. To top it off, there'll be a full arsenal of items to disrupt opponents in the "wackiest way possible".
Last but not least is the ability to play against friends or family in local co-op. Here are some screenshots of the Switch version:
Will you be checking out this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 23
Looking forward to golf but just wish there was American football.
I need to know how many sports available because I will not even try the soccer. 🤔
It's GameMill.
Expect worse than Bethesda
@TenEighty I just wish there was a descent American Football game on the Switch.
@Anti-Matter it states in the article 4 sports and 9 characters. The old ones basketball game was pretty fun. I'm thinking a strong maybe
@Maulbert even a new Super Tecmo Bowl would be cool, ea owning the NFL license kinda sucks for Nintendo fans. As the other options are bad to ok. I played a few games of that NFL blitz clone and it was...ok
The Looney Tunes would be so fun to have in a game that understands the characters and physics of their cartoon world, its a shame they're always damned to shovelware. Hopefully this game is fun but also GameMill...
@Maulbert
Yeah, that would be nice.
Man this game looks garbage
Motion controls?
This might be worth picking up on sale while I wait for a revised physical edition of Switch Sports with Basketball on the cartridge.
The video looks really lazy and uninspired.
No in game footage? Need a review.
Although I'm reluctant to dismiss the game as it's a GameMill game, the game doesn't look that appealing. I think a cel-shaded aesthetic is the best direction even if it looks rough in this game.
On the bright side, I hope it was a decent enough pay day for Eric Bauza after the whole Coyote Vs Acme situation
still the best looney tune game is the ouendan style game on the ds
Fingers crossed it will be relatively good - it's a coin toss when it comes to GameMill (and even more so on Switch) since some of their games are perfectly fine while others definitely not - as I ended up preordering it discounted from my usual retailer!
@rvcolem1 , I agree that ea sports is being greedy about keeping their madden games on other game consoles and not the Nintendo Switch, I think it’s totally rude of ea sports of not letting us play those madden football games on the Switch !!!
Yeah at first glimpse this looks a little rough to me. I want it to be good as I love the toons. I really liked the old snes looney toons basketball game all those years ago. I could sink some long 3s with wile e coyotes rocket strapped shots.
I would love a Looney Tunes RPG game like the ones they did on PS1, it's been so long :'(
Now they only do trash games like these...
This reminds me so much B-Ball and Tiny Toon Adventures: Wacky Sports Challenge (both SNES).
I remember spending a lot of time playing these two games.
Looney Tunes B-Ball was hilarious.
I might pick this one up for the basketball and, hopefully, it will be as fun as the SNES version.
I know this probably isn’t going to be good, but I want it to be good.
“Wacky” has always felt like such a cringe word, even as a kid. It just screamed ‘adult trying to be cool’.
Speaking of, do kids still care about Looney Tunes? I used to love them but I’ve never heard my nieces and nephews or friend’s kids mention them at all.
Only if it has motion controls and online random matchmaking. I like Looney Tunes alright but if it's not as good as Switch Sports, I'd rather just keep playing Switch Sports if I want to play sports games. After getting used to that it seems kind of silly playing sports games with a controller; and offline. Offline games are fine for lots of genres, but I don't think competitive sports is one of them.
Space jammed! 🏀
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...