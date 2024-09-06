Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

In case you missed it, Bugs Bunny and the rest of his crew are coming to Switch on 27th September in Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports.

This new title by Game Mill features four classic sports including "basketball, soccer, golf and tennis" and nine iconic Looney Tunes chracters, each with their own talents. Apart from Bugs, there's Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Taz, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

This sports collection also comes loaded with various levels from the Looney Universe including Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn, Foghorn’s Farm, Road Runner’s Canyon, Whispering Woods, Martian Command Center and Granny’s House. To top it off, there'll be a full arsenal of items to disrupt opponents in the "wackiest way possible".

Last but not least is the ability to play against friends or family in local co-op. Here are some screenshots of the Switch version:

