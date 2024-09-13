Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Publisher PLAYISM has announced that the text-based mystery game No Case Should Remain Unsolved will land on the Switch eShop on 19th September.

If Emio didn't fill you with quite enough creepy mystery for one year, this one will likely be up your street. No Case Should Remain Unsolved will have you taking on the role of retired Senior Inspector Jeon Gyeong, a detective called back into a missing persons case, 12 years after the mystery was left unsolved.

Developed by South Korean indie studio Somi, you'll be navigating the usual text-based shenanigans of the genre, interviewing suspects to work out who's telling the truth and who's feeding you porkies. There's also an interesting-sounding jigsaw puzzle mechanic, where you slot memories together to make sense of the scene.

It all sounds rather creepy, benefitted by the monochrome pixel art visuals, no doubt, but it was well-received when it launched on Steam earlier this year, garnering awards from BitSummit Drift (Excellence in Game Design), BIC Festival (Excellence in Social Impact and Jury Prize) and A MAZE.

Here's a rundown of the game's features and a look at some screenshots:

- Experience an imaginative deduction system where players connect memories like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

- Uncover passcodes, keys, 54 conversations, and two hidden truths.

- Over the course of a 2-3 hour playthrough, players will learn why Seowon's disappearance is the only case Jeon Gyeong has left unsolved.

- Also featuring an original soundtrack by Seongyi Yi, composer of Legal Dungeon and The Wake!

No Case Should Remain Unsolved will be available from the Switch eShop next week for £8.99 / $9.99. A special 10% pre-launch discount is now available on all pre-orders, so you can save a bit of cash if you reckon this bite-sized mystery is a bit of you.

What do you think of this one? Are you ready to don your detective gear once again? Let us know in the comments.