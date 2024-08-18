Back in June, it was discovered The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom would include amiibo support. We've got a little bit of extra information revealing how exactly amiibo functionality will work in the game.

This information comes from the official Japanese game website, and according to a translation, amiibo will unlock useful items for Zelda's adventure, as well as different colours of clothing.

"In addition to items that will be useful for your adventure, you may also be able to get different colors of clothing that can be obtained in the game."

The same page includes a full list of compatible amiibo:

Zelda amiibo compatible with Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom