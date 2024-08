Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Earlier this week, the joyous storybook adventure 'The Plucky Squire' locked in a September release date for the Switch.

If you were hoping for a physical release, you're in luck. The development team has confirmed a hard copy edition is on the way. No date or platforms are attached, but it won't be ready for launch. So when we hear more information, we'll let you know.





So we're working to get physical versions ready as soon as we can, but they won't be ready for launch.



