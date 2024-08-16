This week marks the seventh anniversary of Sonic Mania and although there's no major announcement attached, the game's developer Christian Whitehead has taken to social media for this special occasion - sharing some trivia you might not have known about.
He detailed the 'Special Stage UFO' and how it was "meant to get angry after you reached the Chaos Emerald and chase you down in sudden death". Fortunately, the team showed some mercy in the end:
Other talent that contributed to Sonic Mania has also chimed in on this special occasion, including the composer Tee Lopes and pixel artist and animator Paul Veer. Lopes decided to celebrate the occasion with an unreleased track and Veer showed off some early sketches:
Sonic Mania was eventually followed by Sonic Mania Plus in 2018, and earlier this year, Evening Star (an indie studio co-founded by Whitehead) released the 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway.