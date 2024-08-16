This week marks the seventh anniversary of Sonic Mania and although there's no major announcement attached, the game's developer Christian Whitehead has taken to social media for this special occasion - sharing some trivia you might not have known about.

He detailed the 'Special Stage UFO' and how it was "meant to get angry after you reached the Chaos Emerald and chase you down in sudden death". Fortunately, the team showed some mercy in the end:

I guess I gotta dig up another piece of Sonic Mania trivia since we've reached 7 years now... — Christian Whitehead (@CFWhitehead) August 15, 2024

Did you know that the Special Stage UFO was meant to get angry after you reached the Chaos Emerald and chase you down in sudden death for 10 seconds? Thankfully we had mercy and realized it would be challenging enough just reaching Mach 3 on the courses 😅 pic.twitter.com/a3oHw8t2n6 August 15, 2024

Other talent that contributed to Sonic Mania has also chimed in on this special occasion, including the composer Tee Lopes and pixel artist and animator Paul Veer. Lopes decided to celebrate the occasion with an unreleased track and Veer showed off some early sketches:





Let's celebrate with an unreleased track, "Pulp Friction Zone" (scrapped for "Press Garden Zone") 7 Years of 'Sonic Mania'! 🎉 It's incredible how this non-mainline game is still so widely celebrated, in an oversaturated market!Let's celebrate with an unreleased track, "Pulp Friction Zone" (scrapped for "Press Garden Zone") pic.twitter.com/gunybpMWPB August 15, 2024

Hey! It's Sonic Mania's 7th anniversary today. I dug around my sketchbooks a bit and found the original pencil sketches I did for Chemical Plant Zone Act 2's background layers! The third image is actually pretty close to what the in-game version came out to be. pic.twitter.com/A9v1mgyuAg August 15, 2024

This was actually my first time ever doing a proper multi-layered 2D platformer background, so it was quite a challenge. The version in the final game was finished up by @midio August 15, 2024

Sonic Mania was eventually followed by Sonic Mania Plus in 2018, and earlier this year, Evening Star (an indie studio co-founded by Whitehead) released the 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway.