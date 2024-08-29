Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Studio Sai's Persona-inspired dating RPG Eternights is coming to Switch later this year. After being heavily pushed for PlayStation consoles and showing up at various State of Play presentations, the action RPG will be landing on the hybrid console on 17th October for GBP £26.99 / USD $29.99 both physically and digitally.

Now, before we dive into the game, here's a question for you: would you fall in love during the apocalypse? Tough one, right? We can't help our emotions, and we'd do anything to protect the people we care about. Eternights is all about love in the apocalypse.

In fact, the game kicks off with the main character's date being foiled by the end of the world. After losing his arm, the hero gains a replacement — a magical replica that has special powers that he can use for good. So, with this magical arm, it's up to you to save the world and save your love life.

Using a calendar-based system, you'll be diving into dungeons and engaging in action-based combat while juggling your social life with your friends and love interests. But you're under time pressure — will you prioritise scavenging for goods, your love life, or saving the world?

Eternights originally launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC back in 2023; our sister site Push Square reviewed the game when it first released, awarding it a respectable 7/10, stating: "Eternights' great success is that it manages to be more than the sum of its parts."

Have you played Eternights? Will you be swiping right for this on Switch? Let us know in the comments.