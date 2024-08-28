Well, that was speedy! Hot off the back of yesterday's Indie World and Partner Showcase, Nintendo has revealed two infographics on Twitter, proudly highlighting all the featured titles.

We enjoyed both showcases at the time, but looking at the two graphics next to each other, we hadn't realised quite how stacked things were.

There's plenty to get excited about, too. The Partner Showcase might have had more 'headline' announcements with the shadow drop of Castlevania Dominus Collection and reveals like Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Yakuza Kiwami and Tetris Forever, but that's not to say the Indie World was a snooze fest. We got a surprise drop for Pizza Tower, a new look at the Sea of Stars DLC and a free crossover update for Balatro to name but a few.

You can find the full infographics for both showcases below:

All in all, the Switch schedule is looking pretty healthy for the rest of the year (including a full-to-bursting September). Where's that hardware announcement, then..?

Remember, if you want to watch the trailer and read summaries for each of the games highlighted above, you can find our full rundown of yesterday's events in the following round-up.