A new Nintendo generation is on the horizon and it appears the publishing giant Amazon Games could potentially be releasing its titles on the Switch "successor" going forward.

Speaking to IGN recently, Amazon Games CEO Christoph Hartmann mentioned how the Switch had been "a fantastic product" during its lifecycle, and the plan for Amazon in the future is to apparently develop games for Nintendo's next system.

Hartmann is also personally happy to wait a little bit longer for Nintendo's new device, rather than see this product rushed to market with possible faults. Here's exactly what he had to say:

"Yeah, we obviously plan to develop games for it and I can't wait for it to be out. I mean, honestly, I'd rather have them wait a year and get it perfect than rush it to the market and then we all complain about what doesn't work... Switch has been such a fantastic product, I can wait another year if I have to. And from development, I think most non-Nintendo developers are not exclusively doing titles for the Switch. They're always part of a portfolio mix of platform mix. Just wait."

As noted by the source, Amazon Games hasn't actually released a game on a Nintendo platform before. Its previous works include games like New World and it's helped out with titles like Lost Ark. It also publishing the upcoming release Throne and Liberty, which is coming to Xbox and PlayStation this year.

Nintendo has confirmed it will announce the Switch "successor" in this "fiscal year". Some recent rumours have been doing the rounds about the expected release date, with developers apparently told not to expect the system in the same window.