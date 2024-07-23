Nintendo Japan has today revealed six new designs joining the 'Controller Button Collection' — a range of miniature fidget cube-like keychains inspired by classic Nintendo controllers.

On top of the initial NES and Famicom designs, the collection now also includes buttons and sticks based on the SNES, N64 and GameCube. There are two SNES designs with European and North American colourways, but the stars of the show have to be the N64 and GC models, which brandish each controller's button layout and control stick (or the little C-stick, in the GameCube's case). Imagine having one of them to play with while you walk to work.

Unfortunately, most of us will have to be content with imagining the collection. These keychains are only available in special gacha machines found in the Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto Nintendo stores and Tokyo's Narita airport. Not only does this mean that you can't guarantee which design you'll get, but it also means that most of us will never be able to get our hands on them. We're not crying, you're crying.

At the time of writing, the gacha machines are the only way to get your hands on these sweet keychains (bar some expensive online resales), so we in the West will have to make do with looking, longingly, at the above pictures for now. Either that or you take a hacksaw to your OG controller and make your own (please don't do that).