Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

If you're a fan of hack 'n' slash games with a hint of strategy, then you might want to keep an eye on Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, launching on the Switch eShop later this month on 14th May 2024.

Developed by Sand Door Studio and published by Quantic Dream's Spotlight label, the game sees you take on the role of Imë, protector of the realm, as you embark on a quest to vanquish an ancient evil.

Founded in 2021, Sand Door Studio's Lysfanga is the team's debut title for the Switch and looks to take inspiration from the likes of Diablo, Transistor, and Hades. The action looks pretty slick with some nice time-travelling mechanics added in for good measure.

The game has been out on Steam since February and has been met with mostly positive reviews, so we've certainly got our eye on this one. It looks cool!

Let's check out the key features:

MUSTER AN ARMY OF YOURSELF - Use Imë’s godlike powers to rewind time a few seconds in the past and summon clones of yourself – remnants – to create an army and overpower your enemies.



PUSH YOUR LIMITS - Challenge your skills and your wits to outdo yourself. Master and replay each arena to beat your high scores, and challenge yourself by changing the difficulty settings and adding combat modifiers to unlock new rewards. TAILOR EACH FIGHT - Each arena can be approached in countless ways. Adapt your strategy and use all the tools at your disposal to emerge victorious. Success will only depend on your combination of remnants, spells and weapons. INVESTIGATE GIGANTIC ANCIENT CITIES - The old time-locks are gone. The Raxes are now free to create chaos again. Explore the abandoned cities of the old continent previously locked in time and uncover the truth behind the resurgence of the Raxes.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is available for pre-order on the Switch eShop now for £20.99 / $24.99.

Are you up for some hack 'n' slash shenanigans when Lysfanga launches later this month? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.