If you're a fan of series like Sonic Adventure and want a similar slice of speed, you'll be pleased to hear Spark the Electric Jester 3 is on its way to the Switch.

Following a PC release in 2022, this high-speed 3D action platformer starring Spark is now "coming soon" to Nintendo's hybrid device. It's being ported by FreakZone games and there's no specific release date just yet.





SPARK THE ELECTRIC JESTER 3

For Nintendo Switch



By the legendary



This was a very challenging port to do, the trailer should give you confidence in how we got it performing on Switch. Thank you



The Spark series, created by Lake Feperd (an individual known for Sonic fan games), originally started with a successful 2D entry in 2017 and was followed by a 3D sequel in 2019. The third outing continues directly where the second game left off:

"Continuing directly from where Spark the Electric Jester 2 left off, Join Spark on his mission to overthrow his rival once again. Blaze through fast action packed stages and experience a new and improved combat system.

"The gameplay is a mix of action and platforming in a clever way, taking elements from many games of both genres, you are able to find powers that change the way you play, enjoy great freedom of movement, discover many different ways to beat each stage, and ways to do it faster."

On Steam, the third game has "overwhelmingly positive" reviews, with a lot of user reviews comparing it to Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, which were originally released during Sega's Dreamcast generation. Here are some Steam screenshots of the third Spark outing:

Would you be interested in this game on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.