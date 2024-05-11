If you're a fan of series like Sonic Adventure and want a similar slice of speed, you'll be pleased to hear Spark the Electric Jester 3 is on its way to the Switch.
Following a PC release in 2022, this high-speed 3D action platformer starring Spark is now "coming soon" to Nintendo's hybrid device. It's being ported by FreakZone games and there's no specific release date just yet.
The Spark series, created by Lake Feperd (an individual known for Sonic fan games), originally started with a successful 2D entry in 2017 and was followed by a 3D sequel in 2019. The third outing continues directly where the second game left off:
"Continuing directly from where Spark the Electric Jester 2 left off, Join Spark on his mission to overthrow his rival once again. Blaze through fast action packed stages and experience a new and improved combat system.
"The gameplay is a mix of action and platforming in a clever way, taking elements from many games of both genres, you are able to find powers that change the way you play, enjoy great freedom of movement, discover many different ways to beat each stage, and ways to do it faster."
On Steam, the third game has "overwhelmingly positive" reviews, with a lot of user reviews comparing it to Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, which were originally released during Sega's Dreamcast generation. Here are some Steam screenshots of the third Spark outing:
Would you be interested in this game on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 9
Well...it certainly has those "Sonic Adventure" vibes in some way. But I'm not impressed enough to get me to buy it. So it's a hard pass for me...
Copying the modern sonic gameplay this blatantly is a bit of a turnoff, as well as the name “electric jester”. Like I know the guy is known for sonic clones but for his own game, l couldn’t they have thought of a more unique take on that style of gameplay?
Why not give us the first two as well? I want those before the 3rd one.
I've vaguely seen some gameplay of it some time ago, and does seem to have Dreamcast/GameCube Sonic game influences. It kind of makes me wish Sega would port the Sonic Adventure games over to Switch, PS4 or PS5 though. I'll look into Spark 3 once it releases.
That's a boost game, alright.
They couldn't even have the enemies inhabit the levels. Yeesh.
@Strictlystyles What's interesting to me is that this also seems to suggest that the boost formula was the natural progression for Sonic, which...no, lol. Just no.
@Strictlystyles Being blatant Sonic clones is the whole reason the Freedom Planet games were as popular as they were. That alone should tell you that as long as a game plays exactly like Sonic, the Sonic fandom WILL play it no matter what.
@Strictlystyles These games were originally fan made Sonic games before they become their own original game. It's the same for Freedom Planet. The thing is since they can't make money on Sonic cause Sega own that IP, they replace him with whatever original character they had and this is the result. They also don't want to work with the people at Sega.
@Serpenterror first game is 2d and 3rd includes all the levels of 2
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...