NBA fans have debated, are debating, and will continue to debate LeBron James' legacy until the end of time. But after 22 years in the league, questions of his GOAT status, his Rings won or his points scored are getting tired. It's time that we move on to the real meat of the discussion.

By "real meat," we are of course referring to hypothetical match-ups between the Lakers power forward and legendary Pokémon (what else could we be talking about? Basketball? Pfft), specifically how the NBA star would fare against Mewtwo in a one-on-one game to 21.

It seems like a pretty open-and-shut case if you ask us, but perhaps our Pokémon bias is distorting our view. We need the input of someone on the other side of the discussion, say, ESPN's Stephen A Smith. That should do it, right?

Well, that's exactly what has happened (thanks, GoNintendo). The latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show saw the sports analyst matching up LeBron and Mewtwo — or "Mootoo," as Stephen A puts it — thanks to a sent-in question from Twitter user @lm_Prexx. What's more, he gives it a good bit of thought.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that such a hypothetical question would be nothing more than a joke in this context, but, credit where it's due, Stephen A Smith tackles it with complete sincerity.

We won't spoil his ultimate answer here (you'll have to watch the above video for that one), but there's something about hearing "well, he's shorter than LeBron, but he weighs more" that has got us thinking about this deeper than we probably should.

Oh, and if you're wondering what Stephen A's analysis sounds like as if it's coming from the Pokédex, worry not, @TAHK0 has you covered.