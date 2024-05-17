Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is out on the Switch next week and there are new reports of pre-orders being cancelled at Walmart in the US.

It's not known how "widespread" this is, but according to multiple stories, customers have received emails mentioning how this particular Switch release will only be offered "in stores". Here's part of this message (via 'Wario64' on X):

Walmart: "We know you were looking forward to purchasing Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch) online. At this time, Nintendo will only be offering this item in stores. While your pre-order was canceled, we expect to have this item in store on its release day, May 23, 2024. We hope you can stop in!"





Online orders are getting cancelled and looks like they are offering $25 off a future order as an apology. Not sure if this is widespread but it looks like Walmart will only sell Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in-stores (seemingly a Nintendo directive).Online orders are getting cancelled and looks like they are offering $25 off a future order as an apology. https://t.co/vgmR4ESgUA May 16, 2024

As noted in the email, Walmart is offering customers $25 off their next purchase as an apology.

According to GoNintendo, Amazon has also been cancelling some Switch game pre-orders recently, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. The same source has reached out to Nintendo for comment, so if we hear any updates, we'll pass on the news.