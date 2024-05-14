The full patch notes were shared on Twitter and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Little Kitty, Big City Update (Coming Soon)

General

- fixed usables not being usable in some cases after a manual load

- fixed sometimes getting stuck (and locked up) when ledge climbing that usually happened on very low ledges

- fixed being able to use doggo through the hedge

- fixed the paint buckets on the climb up being pickupable

- fixed tanuki floating off the platform after you get to your apartment

- fixed the lunch bag in the construction yard having a bad pickup offset as well as being occluded if you took it too far from where it spawned

- fixed the blue fan duck bin being rotatable

- Fixed fruitfall achievement not triggering at right time

- updates to credits

- improvements to kitty being carried

- fixed some of the convenience store props blocking the camera when they shouldn't

- if an emote is trigger when pawing, the pawing state is now correctly cleared

- fixed being able to take a photo during the outro (and some other periods as well)

- fixed some methods of skipping past crow which would break some quests

- improved the area around doggo (Big Potato) to improve the experience of getting the balls in the hole

- fixed bad collision on some buildings which allowed players to clip into the building and get trapped inside

- fixed not being able to get the shiny jar on the vent near the shrine pond area

- fixed a line in Traditional Chinese where one of the characters was not displaying

- improved worker behavior towards kitty when eating a fish

- fixed a bug with pawing and sprinting at the same time



Visuals

- fixed the pine needles on the pine trees having the wrong material for shadows

- fixed cones and bins being occluded if you pulled them too far away from their start position

- Fixed humans doing detours fading out way too early

- removed 2 real time lights that weren’t seen or used which now slightly improves performance

- fixed gaps/light leaks in the models from the sun light by updating to new settings

- updated the trash jump animation to the newest that has the tail not clip through the wall and also no longer does a weird horizontal slide on exit

- fixed the dynamic tail animator being on in some cases when it shouldn't be

- fixed the tail chase sequence having a huge pause in between the players actions and the actual spin



Camera

- fixed the camera doing weird things and also clipping into the ground when carried and dropped

- fixed the camera when trash diving not being in a position where you could see kitty exit the can and land

- Fixed camera rotation not being the same at different FPSs



Saving

- added versioning to save files to help us deal with saves better going forward

- fixed us not saving the game when a quest is GIVEN, which caused some things to be out of sync on load because some map elements needed to know if a quest was started or not

- improved timing when autosaves happen to be less problematic

- fixed saving during conversations which can break things like when Tanuki gives you a shiny and breaks the conversation



UI

- fixed the chat bubble text being shifted down if a glyph was imbedded into the first line

- fixed being able to open the esc menu before the gacha item or fish collect was complete which could get you stuck

- the escape menu can now be closed with the cancel button

- fixed opening the esc menu on controller when you pressed B ("cancel")

- fixed being able to open the emote menu when pawing

As a reminder, Little Kitty, Big City is now available on the Switch eShop for £22.49 / $24.99.