Little Kitty, Big City Update (Coming Soon)
General
- fixed usables not being usable in some cases after a manual load
- fixed sometimes getting stuck (and locked up) when ledge climbing that usually happened on very low ledges
- fixed being able to use doggo through the hedge
- fixed the paint buckets on the climb up being pickupable
- fixed tanuki floating off the platform after you get to your apartment
- fixed the lunch bag in the construction yard having a bad pickup offset as well as being occluded if you took it too far from where it spawned
- fixed the blue fan duck bin being rotatable
- Fixed fruitfall achievement not triggering at right time
- updates to credits
- improvements to kitty being carried
- fixed some of the convenience store props blocking the camera when they shouldn't
- if an emote is trigger when pawing, the pawing state is now correctly cleared
- fixed being able to take a photo during the outro (and some other periods as well)
- fixed some methods of skipping past crow which would break some quests
- improved the area around doggo (Big Potato) to improve the experience of getting the balls in the hole
- fixed bad collision on some buildings which allowed players to clip into the building and get trapped inside
- fixed not being able to get the shiny jar on the vent near the shrine pond area
- fixed a line in Traditional Chinese where one of the characters was not displaying
- improved worker behavior towards kitty when eating a fish
- fixed a bug with pawing and sprinting at the same time
Visuals
- fixed the pine needles on the pine trees having the wrong material for shadows
- fixed cones and bins being occluded if you pulled them too far away from their start position
- Fixed humans doing detours fading out way too early
- removed 2 real time lights that weren’t seen or used which now slightly improves performance
- fixed gaps/light leaks in the models from the sun light by updating to new settings
- updated the trash jump animation to the newest that has the tail not clip through the wall and also no longer does a weird horizontal slide on exit
- fixed the dynamic tail animator being on in some cases when it shouldn't be
- fixed the tail chase sequence having a huge pause in between the players actions and the actual spin
Camera
- fixed the camera doing weird things and also clipping into the ground when carried and dropped
- fixed the camera when trash diving not being in a position where you could see kitty exit the can and land
- Fixed camera rotation not being the same at different FPSs
Saving
- added versioning to save files to help us deal with saves better going forward
- fixed us not saving the game when a quest is GIVEN, which caused some things to be out of sync on load because some map elements needed to know if a quest was started or not
- improved timing when autosaves happen to be less problematic
- fixed saving during conversations which can break things like when Tanuki gives you a shiny and breaks the conversation
UI
- fixed the chat bubble text being shifted down if a glyph was imbedded into the first line
- fixed being able to open the esc menu before the gacha item or fish collect was complete which could get you stuck
- the escape menu can now be closed with the cancel button
- fixed opening the esc menu on controller when you pressed B ("cancel")
- fixed being able to open the emote menu when pawing
As a reminder, Little Kitty, Big City is now available on the Switch eShop for £22.49 / $24.99.