Developer Frontier has confirmed that it has signed a fresh licensing deal with Universal Products & Experiences for a third Jurassic World Evolution game (thanks, VGC).

Although the second game didn't make it to the Switch, the first Jurassic World Evolution launched back in 2020. Frontier states that the third game will release during Frontier's financial year 2026 (FY2026) between June 2025 and May 2026, making it a pretty safe bet for the upcoming 'Switch 2'.

Frontier also conspiciously mentions the new Jurassic World movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, currently scheduled to release on 2nd July 2025. We don't want to jump to any unnecessary conclusions here, but it seems reasonable that the third Evolution game will likely take visual and narrative inspiration from the movie.

Frontier confirms that it plans to release one creative management simulation (CMS) game per year for the next three years. The first will be based on its own IP and will be released in FY2025, the second is the next Jurassic World Evolution game in FY2026, and the third is an unannounced title for FY2027.

Jonny Watts, Chief Executive Officer at Frontier, said:

"We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise. Our Jurassic World Evolution game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in CMS games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future."

We must admit to feeling a tad disappointed that the second Jurassic World Evolution skipped the Switch entirely, but we're going into this one with an air of optimism. Let's keep our fingers crossed.