12 more episodes of Pokémon Horizons have been added to BBC iPlayer in the UK, bringing the current total to a healthy 32 (thanks, VGC).

Released earlier this year, Horizons is a brand new animated TV series based on the insanely popular Pokémon franchise after long-time protagonist Ash Ketchum bid farewell to fans in 2023.

Distributed by BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in other regions, Horizons stars Liko and Roy, Pokémon trainers from Paldea and Kanto respectively, who embark on a journey alongside their Pokémon partners, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

In the latest episodes, Terapagos, a Pokémon that debuted in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, the second DLC expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, makes a signifcant appearance.

The series should keep fans busy while we await more news on the upcoming Switch game Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which was announced earlier this year. Serving as a sequel to Pokémon Legends Arceus, it's currently slated to release in 2025 and will take place within Luminos City from Pokémon X and Y.