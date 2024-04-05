Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

If you're looking forward to Nintendo's Endless Ocean: Luminous on 2nd May, 2024 but don't quite fancy waiting the best part of a month to play it, then you might want to check out What They Don't Sea on the Switch eShop, which has just launched for $4.99 (though live on the US store, it doesn't seem to be available in EU just yet - watch this space).

The game sees you dive into the depths of the ocean in order to search for a new species of algae that is said to be a powerful alternative energy source. You'll meet a host of creatures along your travels, both friendly and hostile, while keeping a close eye on your air levels to ensure survival. With its charming pixel art visuals and relaxing soundtrack, it genuinely looks like the perfect primer for Nintendo's main event next month.

What They Don't Sea was created by Team Atlantic, a small group of middle school girls who worked on the project during a 3-week 'Girls Make Games' summer camp in Durham, North Carolina. After learning how to design and code their own game, the team would go on to win the Grand Prize at the 'GMG’s Demo Day' competition in 2019. This allowed them to work with professional developers and raise a total of $40K on Kickstarter to make their game a reality.

Girls Make Games was initially launched in 2014 by Laila Shabir and Ish Syed and consists of summer camps (in-person and virtual), workshops, and game jams to help nurture and inspire the next generation of game developers. The organisation's flagship summer camps are available for girls and nonbinary kids aged 8 - 18 with no prior coding or design experience required. A couple of upcoming 2024 summer camps are even taking place at none other than Crystal Dynamics, the studio best known for its work on the Tomb Raider franchise.

