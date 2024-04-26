Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

It feels like only yesterday that we first locked eyes on Tales of Kenzera: ZAU at last year's Game Awards show, but now this original Metroidvania is finally here!

While we at Nintendo Life will have our full written review with you soon, our video team has been good enough to first capture some gameplay footage so that you can see how all of the action plays out on Switch.

The result? Well, that's up to you. In the above 12 minutes of gameplay, you can get an idea of ZAU's gorgeous environments, movement mechanics and combat options. It also gives an indication of what we can expect from the game's performance on Switch, so it's well worth checking out if you have been tempted to pick this one up.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our Nintendo Life review of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU to find out what we made of EA Originals' latest.

What do you make of this gameplay footage? Have you tried out Tales of Kenzera yet? Let us know in the comments.