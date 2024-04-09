We've all been there, right? A new game launches and it's just so darn good that you find yourself playing until the wee hours of the morning, bags under your eyes and a curious smell emanating from your armpits.

It's truly a wonderful feeling to experience a game that hooks you immediately and keeps you engaged so much that you completely forget about the relentless passage of time. And that's exactly what our video producer Felix is here to talk about with his latest video as he dives into eleven games that kept him up way past his bedtime.

Of course, it's not merely the sheer quality of these games that Felix is here to discuss (although that is certainly the primary reason). No, he also touches on a couple of other factors, including midnight launches and the unfortunate arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020 (three guesses which game he discusses here).

So whatever the reason, we'd also love to hear from you too. Which game have kept you up until the early hours of the morning? Be sure to let us know with a comment in the usual place.

Oh by the way, there are also a couple of non-Switch games featured here, too... Yes, we play other consoles, y'know!