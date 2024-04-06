Last month, after a long wait, Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone rolled out the Version 1.6 update on PC.

He mentioned back in February how the console and mobile release would follow as soon as possible and now a few months on, he's reiterated this on social media, while thanking fans on platforms like Switch for their patience and understanding. Here's the latest update in full:

ConcernedApe: "Console and mobile 1.6 — They are in progress and will be released as soon as possible. I have no specific release date, but I will give updates if there is anything significant to share. I really appreciate your patience and understanding."

So, the console version is "in progress" and any significant developments will be shared. When Version 1.6 does arrive on Switch and other platforms, you can look forward to new festivals and events, a new farm type, visual improvements, and much more.

You can check out the full changelog for Version 1.6 (note: contains spoilers). There's also an alternate version of notes on the Stardew Valley wikipedia. The PC version is currently up to Version 1.6.3 and you can view these patch notes below:

Will you be checking out this next big update for Stardew Valley on Switch? Let us know in the comments.