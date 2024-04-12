Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Publisher QubicGames has announced that it is launching a 20th Anniversary Switch eShop sale in North America and Europe, slashing the prices of over 100 digital titles. It will be available from 12th April to 1st May 2024.

The paramaters and prices are very much dependent on your region with this one, so let's take a look at North America first. According to QubicGames, all games included in the sale will be priced at a mere $0.20 each, but in order to qualify, you'll need to own a digital copy of Coloring Book.

The good news is that it's free. So get it downloaded and you'll be able to access the sale. Simples. Oh, and if you already own either Robonauts, Pocket Mini Golf, Hole io, or Geki Yaba Anniversary Edition, then you'll also be granted access.

Meanwhile in Europe, the publisher has confirmed that 'most' games will be priced at €0.99 / £0.89, however it's not known whether users in this region will also need to own Coloring Book to qualify. It's still free, mind, so it wouldn't hurt to just get it into your library.

Jakub Pieczykolan, CEO of QubicGames, had the following to say:

"We are incredibly grateful to our fans for their unwavering support throughout the last two decades. To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to give back to the players who have stood by us every step of the way."

We don't currently have a full view of the games on offer, but QubicGames has stated that the likes of Hole io, Real Boxing 2, and Dex will be among the titles available.

Will you be grabbing any titles featured in QubicGames' eShop sale? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.