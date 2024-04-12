Publisher QubicGames has announced that it is launching a 20th Anniversary Switch eShop sale in North America and Europe, slashing the prices of over 100 digital titles. It will be available from 12th April to 1st May 2024.
The paramaters and prices are very much dependent on your region with this one, so let's take a look at North America first. According to QubicGames, all games included in the sale will be priced at a mere $0.20 each, but in order to qualify, you'll need to own a digital copy of Coloring Book.
The good news is that it's free. So get it downloaded and you'll be able to access the sale. Simples. Oh, and if you already own either Robonauts, Pocket Mini Golf, Hole io, or Geki Yaba Anniversary Edition, then you'll also be granted access.
Meanwhile in Europe, the publisher has confirmed that 'most' games will be priced at €0.99 / £0.89, however it's not known whether users in this region will also need to own Coloring Book to qualify. It's still free, mind, so it wouldn't hurt to just get it into your library.
Jakub Pieczykolan, CEO of QubicGames, had the following to say:
"We are incredibly grateful to our fans for their unwavering support throughout the last two decades. To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to give back to the players who have stood by us every step of the way."
We don't currently have a full view of the games on offer, but QubicGames has stated that the likes of Hole io, Real Boxing 2, and Dex will be among the titles available.
That's quite a mark up in sale price for us Brits. Wonder if we have a limit with how low a price a sale can be here?
@XenoShaun The fact that the Americans seem to have to own a specific title suggests that they're exploiting some kind of loophole on the US store to get stuff that low. I guess maybe that loophole doesn't exist outside of the North American store?
Hey, it's one of those US sales that only happens once a century ;-p
@Vordus isn't there some sort of minimum price a game can be sold for? Like you say, it sounds like they're exploiting a loophole
Quite sure the eshop normally doesn't allow discounts below $1
Even at 89p it's too expensive for mobile games/shovel ware. It's developers and games like these that make me skip over any game with developers I've not heard of which is a shame because I bet there's tonnes of hidden gems out there but I can't be bothered filtering through the crap to find the good stuff.
Sorry, but I wouldn’t touch most of these games even if they were free.
I don’t have enough time to play all the good games I want. There is no point even considering shovelware. It’s not about money, it’s about time.
I know friends who have thousands of games on Switch/Steam/Playstation because of sales and Epic and PS+ give aways etc, but they’re never going to play the majority of them. So what’s the point?
Just play good games - there are more than enough out there. Don’t waste your time or money on the bad ones.
@Rambler @Vordus Quite possible. They use the same trick with their Christmas giveaway as well. Just find it quite interesting how these systems work. Must be something only NA hasn't fixed otherwise would assume something similar for us Brits and the Europe folk.
@PineappleLake I assume it's 89p and .99euros too then.
@NinjaNicky While I can't argue that majority of their catalogue (especially the past few years) has been horrendous, they do have a few quality titles that shouldn't be just overlooked. To name a few: Robonauts, Akane, Mana Spark, Dex and the bit.trip games.
@XenoShaun funny enough each of the 6 bit.trip games are .99 EUR, but the collection of all 6 games is 9.99 EUR ... are they fun to play? How long is a game like that keeping you busy?
