Voracious Games' potion shop simulator Potionomics is coming to Switch as Potionomics: Masterwork Edition. The game is scheduled to mix its way onto consoles in Fall 2024 (via Gematsu).

Potionomics puts you behind the desk of a potion store. As Sylvia, a witch who has gotten herself into debt, you'll need to transform your business from a struggling store to a potion emporium.

The Switch port will include new features, such as new voice work, an Endless Mode, two new difficulty levels called Cozy and Capitalism, and will be playable in multiple different languages.

Here's a little rundown of the game from its Steam page:

After the untimely death of her uncle, a penniless witch named Sylvia finds herself thrust into the role of potion proprietor. It's all up to her to carry on her uncle's legacy and keep his potion shop afloat. Thankfully, she won't have to go it alone. With help from some new friends, Sylvia must hone her negotiation skills, outsell her craftiest competitors, and make her shop THE number-one potion destination in Rafta. It’s all about mastering the finer points of Potionomics Key Features Wheel and Deal

Negotiations can be tense when every coin counts, but you'll manage Sylvia’s stress with ease by playing your cards right. Develop friendships with adventurers and other shopkeepers on Rafta to learn even more advanced negotiation tactics. Recipe for Success

Choose the best ingredients to make even basic potions extraordinary, perfecting the taste and aroma to please your pickiest customers. But beware—if you aren’t careful, you'll get some pretty gross results! Fantastic Friends and Foes

Rafta, home to some of the world's most potent magic, is packed with big RPG personalities, each seeking a leg up in their adventures. Befriend and recruit them to help you level up your own potion game, but don't expect everyone to be friendly...

Your Shop, Your Rules

Make your shop really pop with customizable decor. Style points aren't the only perk; decorating your shop just right can improve your prices, make better quality potions, and more!

Will you be snapping up Potionomics on Switch this Fall? let us know in the comments.