The Pokémon Company has announced what's in store for the next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event, which is set to kick off this weekend from 5th-7th April before repeating on 12th-14th (thanks, Serebii.net).

This time, it's Meganium in the limelight. The fully-evolved Gen II starter will be a Psychic Tera Type and will come with the Mightiest Mark. As is always the case, you will only be able to catch this 'mon once per save file.





Runs from April 5th through 7th and again a week later from April 12th through April 14th



Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Psychic Tera Type Meganium.

As noted by Serebii, the event's re-run will also see the return of Blissey on 12th April, offering various Tera Shard rewards.

