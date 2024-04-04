PlatinumGames launched the final wave of DLC for its free-form shoot-em-up title Sol Cresta in December 2022. Now, almost a year and a half on, the studio has returned to the space shooter with a new 'Complete Set' edition.

The Sol Cresta Complete Set is now available on the Switch eShop with a special launch discount bringing the bundle down to $22.49 / €22.49. This packs in both the 'Dramatic' and 'Legendary Fighters' DLC packs — for an expanded story and fighter roster — alongside the main game.

But that's not all of the Sol Cresta news out of PlatinumGames today, oh no. The company also announced a price drop for the base game and 'Dramatic DLC' (now available for $17.99 / €17.99 and $5.99 / €5.99 respectively) and the relaunch of the limited-edition 'SOL CRESTA Dramatic Edition Collector’s Package' in Japan.

For those who missed Sol Cresta when it first came to Switch back in 2022, this is a neo-retro shooter that combines classic '80s shmup gameplay with modern mechanics. It didn't take our breath away when we reviewed it on launch, but it's nonetheless an interesting take on the genre and, if you've had your eye on it, today's price drop could be a good excuse to try it out.