Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Publisher SelectaPlay and developer Hungry Pixel have announced NetherWorld for Switch, an action-adventure narrative experience making its way to the console in 2025.

Boasting some stylish pixel art visuals, Netherworld looks absolutely bonkers, and it's right up our alley. It also doesn't look like it's particularly suitable for younger players, so don't be fooled by the jaunty music in the trailer; there are definitely a few 'Conker' vibes with this one.

It stars Medoo, a curious little jellyfish who finds himself in a dark and mysterious land after drowning his sorrows in a bottle of vodka. There, you'll need to navigate the world, meet a boatload of weird and wonderful characters, and fight fearsome (and disgusting) bosses.

Let's take a peek at the key features:

- A twisted story - Journey through a disturbed land where cokehead mages, entrepreneur prostitutes, mobsters, sociopath kids, old perverts and many more quirky characters look to fix the pieces of your broken life, or at least to try to. (spoiler - most of them will make things worse!)

- Crazy minigames - Earn money and other useful items by participating in drinking competitions, dabbling in amorous encounters (!), shooting stuff, or controlling a bionic tick called Joe through filthy underground rogue-like dungeons. Complete quests during the story and be rewarded with special hats, masks, weapons, and other mission items.

- Bonkers boss fights - Time to kick some twisted asses! Survive savage boss encounters during your crazy adventure by using all kinds of guns, weapons and environmental objects… or brave it totally unarmed!

NetherWorld will be available both digitally and physically when it launches on Switch in 2025.

What do you make of this one? Has it caught your interest? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.