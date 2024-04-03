Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Do you love frogs? Have you ever wanted to raise an army of the little hoppy creatures? Developer Humble Reeds' Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is a ribbit-ing farm sim that'll let you live out that fantasy.

Originally only coming to PC, we can exclusively reveal that Kamaeru will also be hopping onto Nintendo Switch in 2024 — at the same time as the PC release. With beautiful watercolour visuals and a cute little premise, the game looks pretty irresistible if you like your faming sims, or a just a big frog lover.

Your journey to becoming an amphibian adept starts as any good farming sim does — needing a break. Playing as Cleo who reconnects with her childhood friend Axel, the pair decide to work together on a restoration project which involves creating a home for frogs. This involves making beds, sofas (yes, really), baths and all sorts of cosy little pieces.

You can grow wetland crops and create ponds to invite up to 500 croakers to your little sanctuary, but it's not just about raising them, either. You have a little 'Frogdex' where you can document multiple different species of frog. And you'll need to make friends, solve quests, and visit three different biomes to help out the frogs of the world.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge comes to Nintendo Switch later this year. We'll let you know as soon as we have a concrete release date.

Are you looking forward to Kamaeru? Hop on down to the comments and let us know.