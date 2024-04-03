Do you love frogs? Have you ever wanted to raise an army of the little hoppy creatures? Developer Humble Reeds' Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is a ribbit-ing farm sim that'll let you live out that fantasy.
Originally only coming to PC, we can exclusively reveal that Kamaeru will also be hopping onto Nintendo Switch in 2024 — at the same time as the PC release. With beautiful watercolour visuals and a cute little premise, the game looks pretty irresistible if you like your faming sims, or a just a big frog lover.
Your journey to becoming an amphibian adept starts as any good farming sim does — needing a break. Playing as Cleo who reconnects with her childhood friend Axel, the pair decide to work together on a restoration project which involves creating a home for frogs. This involves making beds, sofas (yes, really), baths and all sorts of cosy little pieces.
You can grow wetland crops and create ponds to invite up to 500 croakers to your little sanctuary, but it's not just about raising them, either. You have a little 'Frogdex' where you can document multiple different species of frog. And you'll need to make friends, solve quests, and visit three different biomes to help out the frogs of the world.
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge comes to Nintendo Switch later this year. We'll let you know as soon as we have a concrete release date.
Are you looking forward to Kamaeru? Hop on down to the comments and let us know.
this actual looks really cute
This looks remarkably similar to Usagi Shima, which is a cute bunny game for mobile devices where you decorate a little town with cute bunnies and the same isometric viewpoint.
It looks more substantial though, with added stuff to do atop the core decorating activity with more active play than passive play.
And ya know, frogs instead of bunnies. Both cute!
I do in fact love frogs. The game looks cute, I'll keep this on my radar!
Look nice now if we get it physical I am game.
I have my very own pond now that we bought a house. Can't wait to see frogs and toads coming in. I'll be playing the real life version of this, probably.
Just last weekend rehoused a family of frogs that had moved into our greenhouse. If this game is half as entertaining, I’m in.
Goes great with canna-cookies!
"Do you love frogs?"
Yes.
"Have you ever wanted to raise an army of the little hoppy creatures?"
PRE-ORDERED.
EDIT - I don't think I'm joking, actually. This sounds like a lot of fun!
