Gio Corsi, who is perhaps best known in the industry for his six-year tenure at PlayStation, has announced that he has joined Nintendo of America's 'AAA Third-Party Portfolio Management' team.

Announced via a post on X, Corsi said "This week I began my new gig filled with fun & adventure", while his profile has now been updated with a link to Nintendo of America's official website.





Before his arrival at Nintendo, Corsi was the Head of Commercial at Iron Galaxy Studios from September 2022 to April 2024, Head of Publishing at Illfonic from January 2020 to June 2022, and Head of Global Second-Party Games at PlayStation from April 2018 to November 2019 following an internal promotion.

During his time at PlayStation, Corsi was a firm advoate for the PS Vita, Sony's handheld successor to the PSP. When he announced his departure back in 2019, he signed off by stating "It was a hell of a ride! Thanks for it all & long love the Vita!".