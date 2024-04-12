Are you curious about Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising? Do you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription? Well you're in luck because 505 Games' muddled metroidvania has been announced as Europe's next free game trial.

The trial kicks off on the Switch eShop today (12th April) and you can play as much as you'd like for free until 18th April. As ever, this is only available for those with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Now, we'd be lying if we said that Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising got a hard recommendation from us on release in 2022. While we found that there was a touch of sweetness to the game, it was buried beneath so many tedious quests that the overall experience was slightly more painful than we had hoped.

That said, this is an opportunity to try it out for free so it might be worth a go if you are even the slightest bit curious.

Rising serves as a prequel to the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes which, from our hands-on experience with the game, is shaping up to be a much more fulfilling RPG. Hundred Heroes is set to land on Switch on 23rd April, so the free trial couldn't really be coming at a better time for those who want to be completely caught up before then.