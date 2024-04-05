Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is getting an enhanced multiplatform rerelease later this year in Japan. Titled Disgaea 7: Koremade no Zenbu Iri Hajimemashita, which will likely be translated as Disgaea 7 Complete, the latest Disgaea game's rerelease will launch on Switch on 25th July 2024 in Japan. A Western release date has yet to be announced (thanks, Gematsu!).

Disgaea 7 Complete is a bundled version of the original strategy RPG, which came out on Switch in January 2023 in Japan, and in October of the same year in the West. Not only that, but Complete will also be adding some brand new story and gameplay elements.

The new story content is titled “The World Savers Squad” and will feature popular characters from throughout the entire strategy RPG series. You'll have to beat the main story before you're able to tackle this extra chapter, but after completing it, you'll have a new playable character in Asagi.

In terms of new elements, Disgaea 7 Complete is adding Hell Inheritance, which allows greater character development and freedom. Rakshasa Baal is also being added to the game — Baal is a reoccurring superboss in the games, bringing an incredibly tough challenge to the table (Just, uh, look at the screenshot below and see those stats... yeeesh).

But wait, what if you've already picked up Disgaea 7 on Switch? Thankfully, the new story and gameplay content will be available to buy separately for the base game. Phew. And if you're a strategy RPG fan and you haven't picked up Disgaea 7, why not check out our review, dood?