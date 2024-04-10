Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

After launching exclusively on Apple Arcade, Devolver Digital and Nerial's Reigns: Beyond is now scheduled to rock out on Nintendo Switch later this month on 17th April 2024.

The fourth entry in the Reigns narrative series, Reigns: Beyond ditches the more medieval setting of the previous games for an intergalatic adventure in which you journey across a range of planets with your very own rock band. You'll be recruiting members as you go, playing shows, and of course, keeping your ship and crew in tip top condition.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with the series and the above trailer has you staring at the screen with a blank expression on your face, then worry not. The general gist of the gameplay is that you make simple dialogue decisions by swiping left or right via the on-screen cards. Most choices can be boiled down to 'yes/no' decisions, but the games thus far have done a remarkably good job of telling an engaging tale with lots of potential narrative branches.

Interspersed between the narrative segments are short rhythm-based sequences in which you simply follow a path with your guitar and collect hearts; kind of similar to Thumper but without the dread-inducing musical numbers.

It certainly looks intriguing, but let's check out the key features, shall we?

- Unlock legendary galactic guitars and rock out in front of your adoring fans

- Fight pirates, overzealous tax collectors, and more in swipe-based dogfights

- Hang out on your ship for band practice and help out lost space travelers

- Meet over 60 curious characters, including a know-it-all AI, a space bear, a scholarly mollusk, and your manager, Lord Shark

- Swipe over 1,700 decision cards, offering endless possibilities

- Original soundtrack by Sam Webster (Grindstone)

What do you make of Reigns: Beyond? Have you played the other games in the series?