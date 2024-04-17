Revealed in today's Indie World showcase, Spellgarden Games' sweet crafting sim Sticky Business will let you live out your sticker-designing dreams on Switch later today.
Those after something more on the chilled side might want to check this one out. Sticky Business sees you running your own small business where you will design, create and ship off your hand-made stickers to waves of eager customers. You'll be building up relationships with those who buy from you, so you'll want to give every order your best shot.
It all looks very low-key in an adorable way. The pixel art visuals are bright and colourful and we can only imagine the possibilities for some of the cute designs out there. What's more, the game's 'Plan With Me' DLC adds even more design possibilities and that will also be available for you to pick up on the eShop later today.
The game launched on Steam last summer and has since gone on to rack up a good number of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews.
Does this look up your street? Will you be trying it out later today?
Mnmnmn...I don't know how to feel about an indie game having day-1 dlcs...
@fenlix I mean, it's most certainly just because the game came out on Steam first and later got DLC so now we're getting both at the same time on Switch.
Not sure how good I'd be at it, but I'm considering giving it a try at some point regardless!
@JohnnyMind
You can't really be bad at it xD
Its a super cute premise and fun for a bit, but it gets old quickly sadly >.<
@Nidorom Challenge accepted! XD
Yeah, had a suspicion that it could get old quickly, but I'll still eventually get it on sale.
By the way, hi, it's been a while since the last time we talked!
Interesting, but yeah not sure how long this would really be fun. I do wonder how accurate sticker designs will need to be for them to 'count'. Or if you can just, plop down any random stickers and your customers will be happy.
Love collecting stickers IRL (especially around World Cup/Euros season) but I'm probably gonna give this one a pass myself. Not because I think it looks bad, far from it in fact: I'm just really bad at request-fulfillment type games XD
