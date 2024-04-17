Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Revealed in today's Indie World showcase, Spellgarden Games' sweet crafting sim Sticky Business will let you live out your sticker-designing dreams on Switch later today.

Those after something more on the chilled side might want to check this one out. Sticky Business sees you running your own small business where you will design, create and ship off your hand-made stickers to waves of eager customers. You'll be building up relationships with those who buy from you, so you'll want to give every order your best shot.

It all looks very low-key in an adorable way. The pixel art visuals are bright and colourful and we can only imagine the possibilities for some of the cute designs out there. What's more, the game's 'Plan With Me' DLC adds even more design possibilities and that will also be available for you to pick up on the eShop later today.

The game launched on Steam last summer and has since gone on to rack up a good number of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews.

