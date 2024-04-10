Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

We're well past the Wii Sports generation at this point, but this hasn't stopped certain companies from releasing collections featuring all sorts of sports-themed minigames. With this in mind, Maximum Entertainment has announced it will be bringing another sports compilation to the Switch on 28th June 2024.

It's called 34 Sports Games - World Edition and is an "enhanced version" of "30 Sports Games in 1" which is already available on the Switch. It comes with "revamped design, new games and more customization" while you get to experience... (yes, you guessed it) 34 different sports games as an avatar.

As you can see in the trailer above, you'll be able to participate in sports like ice skating, motocross, minigolf, swimming, and archery across solo and multiplayer modes. Players will also travel all over the world while they unlock all sorts of costumes and cosmetics. Once again, this title will arrive on the Switch (and other platforms) in physical and digital form this June.

So, if you have been eager for another arcade-like sports fix similar to the offerings of yesteryear, this could be worth a look.