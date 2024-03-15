Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 761k

The Switch is home to a boatload of ambitious ports and today another is joining the ranks. Kingdom Come Deliverance wasn't in the best state when it launched on Xbox One and PS4 back in 2018, but there was still much to like. The question is, would the Switch see the same fate?

To answer that (from a technical standpoint, at least) the experts over at Digital Foundry have offered their analysis of how the RPG runs on Switch. The result: ehhhh, not bad.

For the most part, this is a port that has to be accepted for what it is. Digital Foundry's Thomas Morgan praises Saber's ambition in bringing the game to Switch and notes that while there have been clear visual cutbacks, the fact that it is running at all on the Nintendo hybrid is impressive enough.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of expected issues. The game sets a 30FPS target which is locked in open, empty areas (yay!) but regularly drops to the mid-20s and below in villages and in-engine cutscenes (ahh!). This isn't helped by the limited draw distance which means there's pop-in a-plenty on the open road.

In terms of resolution, the game targets 540-720p, though it has a lot of upscaling bells and whistles to smooth things out a little. The visual comparison with the Xbox One version in Digital Foundry's above analysis shows everything that you need to know in this respect and we get a taste of that signature Switch blur once again.

However, as we said, the technical analysis does praise the ambition on display here, highlighting the port's decreased load times (as long as they still are) and deployment of SSR and water simulation.

All in all, then, it seems to be an expectedly mixed bag. Our Nintendo Life review will be on the way soon, but until then, be sure to check out the full Digital Foundry technical analysis at the top of this article.