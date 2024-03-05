The Nintendo Switch has crossed the threshold and is now in its eighth year. All attention seems to be turning to what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the next generation of hardware, but for the time being, the Switch is still very much alive and kicking.

To mark the occasion, Switch Weekly has revealed its annual 'State of Switch' survey. Also celebrating seven years in the biz, the survey covers all things from your gaming habits, your history with the console and what you would like to see Nintendo do next.

The survey takes around 15 minutes to complete and typically draws in thousands of entries, making it a pretty solid way to gauge the general opinion on the system, its games and problems people have found along the way.

The 2024 survey is now live and will be open for a couple of weeks before the results are shared. You can access it by heading over to the official Switch Weekly page here.

There appears to be a focus on 'Switch 2' this year, with questions ranging across hopes for the future system, its launch games and dream features. It's shaping up to produce some rather interesting data on the perception of the console as it stands, so it's well worth filling in if you have a spare 15 minutes.